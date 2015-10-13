Demartek Discusses Performance and New Technologies at the Storage Decisions Conference New York in November 2015
September 2015
Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present three sessions at the
Storage Decisions Conference in New York,
November 3-4, 2015. These sessions are:
- November 3, 11:45am - 12:45pm: Identifying Performance Bottlenecks with Real-World Applications and Flash-Based Storage
- November 4, 10:00am - 11:00am: Learn Your Alphabet - SRIOV, NPIV, RoCE, iWARP - to Pump Up Virtual Infrastructure Performance
- November 4, 1:10pm - 2:10pm: New Storage Interfaces for Your Next Datacenter Build Out
Identifying Performance Bottlenecks with Real-World Applications and Flash-Based Storage
Where are today’s storage performance bottlenecks, how do you find them and how does adding flash storage affect
them? Demartek will report the results (IOPS, throughput and latency) of vendor-neutral performance tests run on
database and virtualization workloads typical of those found in today’s datacenters. The tests cover both hybrid
and all-flash solutions from several manufacturers and using a variety of form factors and interfaces. You will
come away with reasonable estimates of what to expect in practice, observe how different workloads affect storage
system performance and notice the difference in performance results depending on where the measurements were taken.
Technologies discussed include server-side flash, hybrid storage arrays, all-flash arrays and various interfaces
including NVMe.
Learn Your Alphabet - SRIOV, NPIV, RoCE, iWARP - to Pump Up Virtual Infrastructure Performance
In an increasingly virtualized server environment, new technologies have emerged that help accelerate the
performance of applications within those virtual machines as they connect to external storage or external networks.
What do these acronyms mean, where should they be used and what kinds of improvements should be expected? In
this session, Dennis Martin explains the concepts involved and shows examples of how these technologies can
improve performance of storage and networking in VMware, Hyper-V and even on physical machines.
Update: View the Demartek RoCE Deployment Guide.
New Storage Interfaces for Your Next Datacenter Build Out
The increased performance demands generated by flash-based storage are forcing the storage and networking industries
to make advances in interfaces. Whether you’re about to add that latest generation server, a new rack of gear or
planning a new datacenter, the next year or so will bring several new speeds of traditional and not-so-traditional
interfaces to help get the most out of flash-based storage. Learn about futures for Ethernet such as the new
25Gb/50Gb/100Gb Ethernet, 32Gb Fibre Channel, PCIe, NVMe, SAS, SATA, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 and other technologies
that will find their way into datacenters in 2015 and 2016.
Registration
Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for
Storage Decisions New York 2015.
