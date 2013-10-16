Dennis Martin likes to include results from the ISO 17025 accredited Demartek lab when he speaks at conferences and user group meetings.

Demartek Discusses SSDs at the Storage Decisions Conference San Francisco in October 2013

16 October 2013

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present two sessions at the Storage Decisions Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 30, 2013. These sessions are:

October 30, 11:00am - 12:00pm: Solid-State Storage is Everywhere - But Where Does it Work Best?

October 30, 2:10pm - 3:10pm: Solid-State Technology - What's New?

Solid-State Storage is Everywhere - But Where Does it Work Best?

In this session, we look at the many options for deploying solid-state storage – server-based, server-based but shared, in a hybrid array, all-flash arrays, caching appliances, etc. In this session we will also show performance results from the Demartek lab comparing SSD performance with hard disk drive performance in large and small environments.

Attendees will:

Understand the reasons for, an benefits of deploying solid-state storage in each part of the infrastructure

Learn how to compare the performance of solid-state products with older technologies such as hard disk drives

Solid-State Technology - What's New?

Solid-state technology has had the greatest impact on storage systems since the hard disk arrived. Despite its relatively high cost, solid-state has been adopted quickly. And the technology is developing at an even faster pace. In this session, we'll survey the current state of the art, describe and put into context the most recent developments like TLC, high-capacity SSD, NVMe, SCSI Express, SATA Express, etc. This session will also include a description of SSD caching technologies, workloads that are cache-friendly, and performance results from Demartek lab showing several SSD caching solutions in large and small environments.

Attendees will:

Learn about the different types of technology that go into today's solid-state storage products and what to expect in the future

Discover the world of server-side SSD caching and how it performs

Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for Storage Decisions San Francisco 2013.