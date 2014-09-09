Demartek Presents at SNIA Storage Developer Conference September 2014

July 2014

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present at the SNIA Storage Developer Conference (SDC) in Santa Clara, California, September 15-18, 2014.

This event is owned and produced by the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), and the September 2014 event is proving to be an exciting lineup. It is designed for storage software and hardware developers, storage product and solution architects, storage software engineers, product managers, storage product quality assurance engineers, product line CTOs, storage product customer support engineers, and in–house IT development staff.

Update: 17 September 2014 — The presentations are now available for viewing or download.

Update: 26 September 2014 — Dennis Martin’s comments on SDC 2014.

Demartek sessions:

Tuesday, September 16, 3:05 p.m. — Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels and Why You Should Care

Tuesday, September 16, 4:05 p.m. — Next Generation Storage Networking for Next Generation Data Centers

Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels and Why You Should Care

We all know about ENERGY STAR labels on refrigerators and other household appliances. In an effort to drive energy efficiency in data centers, the EPA announced its ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage program in December 2013 that allows storage systems to get ENERGY STAR certification. This program uses the taxonomies and test methods described in the SNIA Emerald Power Efficiency Measurement specification, which is part of the SNIA Green Storage Initiative. In this session, Dennis Martin will discuss the similarities and differences in power supplies used in computers you build yourself and in data center storage equipment, 80PLUS ratings, and why it is more efficient to run your storage systems at 230v or 240v rather than 115v or 120v. Dennis will share his experiences running the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage tests in the Demartek lab for storage systems and why vendors want to get approved.

Learning objectives:

Learn about power supply efficiencies

Learn about 80PLUS power supply efficiency ratings

Learn about running datacenter equipment at 230v vs. 115v.

Learn about the SNIA Emerald Power Efficiency Measurement

Learn about the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage program

View or download this presentation. (PDF, 3219 KB)

Next Generation Storage Networking for Next Generation Data Centers

With 10GigE gaining popularity in data centers and storage technologies such as 16Gb Fibre Channel beginning to appear, it’s time to rethink your storage and network infrastructures. Learn about futures for Ethernet such as 40GbE and 100GbE, 32Gb Fibre Channel, 12Gb SAS and other storage networking technologies. We will touch on some technologies such as NVMe, USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 2 that may find their way into datacenters later in 2014. We will also discuss cabling and connectors and which cables NOT to buy for your next datacenter build out.

Learning objectives:

What is the future of Fibre Channel?

What I/O bandwidth capabilities are available with the new crop of servers?

Share some performance data from the Demartek lab

View or download. (PDF, 2703 KB)

Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for SNIA's Storage Developers Conference (SDC).