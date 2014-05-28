Demartek Evaluation of QLogic 57810S FCoE/iSCSI and IP Networking Adapter

In the first calendar quarter of 2014, QLogic acquired the NetXtreme II technology from Broadcom. This technology includes the BCM957810S dual-port Converged NIC, now branded as the QLogic NetXtreme II 57810S that supports 10 Gbps IP networking with network protocol offload capabilities, Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) with full hardware offload and iSCSI with full hardware offload. This adapter fits the description of a Converged Network Adapter (CNA). QLogic commissioned Demartek to update a report previously issued in 2012 that evaluates this adapter and compares its performance to other competitive 10 Gbps adapters.

