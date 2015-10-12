Demartek Solution Brief: QLogic Enhanced Gen 5 Fibre Channel

12 October 2015

The IT industry is experiencing escalating demands on its storage infrastructure due to increases in application requirements and virtual machine density, faster processors, adoption of solid-state storage and continual data growth. Fibre Channel (FC) storage area networks (SANs) have been the workhorse of storage networking infrastructure in enterprise datacenters because of their reliable and consistent performance.

Fibre Channel technology has progressed through five generations of speeds and features and has provided datacenters with a robust, enterprise-grade storage interconnect. Today’s enterprise datacenters typically demand proven technology and need high-bandwidth storage solutions to satisfy the increasing demands of high density virtual server deployments, database workloads and other I/O-intensive applications. To get ready for the next generation, QLogic is releasing its Enhanced Gen 5 (16Gb) Fibre Channel Adapters.

More information

To be notified when we post new deployment guides, evaluation reports and commentaries, sign-up for our free monthly newsletter, Demartek Lab Notes. We do not give out, rent or sell our email list.

Demartek public projects and materials are announced on a variety of social media outlets. These include Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. Click any of the icons below to visit our pages.