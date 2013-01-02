Demartek Rolls Out New Web Design for 2013

What a year 2012 was, a year full of tragedies and triumphs. A year where we continued to look forward to what the future has to offer while keeping in mind “fiscal cliffs” and other potential hazards. Twenty-twelve was a year where we continued to get excited about new technology releases, and then wonder at the slow adoption of some of them. Where “election season” quickly became known as “stop-calling-my-house/work/cell/pager-I-thought-I-no-longer-had season” and the old and outdated was quickly replaced by the new and improved.

But that was last year, and now it’s time to look ahead.

While we may not know what 2013 has in store for us, there is one thing we do know. By the end of this new year we will, once again, take a look back on the year that was and hope that we not only made it through better off than when the year started, but that we actually did something to make a difference, a positive difference to be precise. Winston Churchill once said that “to improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often”, and here at Demartek, while far from perfect, changing often and adapting to our multi-faceted environment is an area of continual focus. One area we pinpointed that we could make a positive change on is our website usability.

You may have noticed something different before you started reading this article. Yes, our website has gone under the knife in hopes of making it not only easier to navigate but a bit more pleasing to view as well. The home page has completely changed. Where function was desired over form, we have found a way to fuse the two into something that not only makes sense, but looks great doing it. We have spent countless hours researching and brainstorming ways to make demartek.com look great, while keeping it functionally simple too. We have a job to do here at Demartek, provide testing and research on cutting edge technology. While we love what we do, and we hope you do too, we thought it time to push ourselves to new heights and explore ideas once overlooked. So have a look around. Explore, if you will. You’ll notice that much of the site is still familiar and we are proud of that. You’ll also notice that much of the site is drastically different from the original, and we’re really proud of that too. We hope to better ourselves continually, whether in the work we do or the way it’s presented, and we hope to continually change, not in an effort to be perfect, but to be better at what we do today than we were yesterday.

One more thing, while we were testing our new web site design with different browsers, we noticed some interesting usage patterns of activity on our website. We are now sharing some of these statisics, including the client browsers and client operating systems for those visiting our website. You can view these statistics on our Demartek Monthly Browser Usage Statistics page.