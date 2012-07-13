Demartek Adds PCI Express 3.0 (Romley) Server To Lab

10 July 2012

Demartek announces the addition of its first PCI Express 3.0 server (formerly known as “Romley”) to its on-site test lab that further strengthens its virtual server and I/O testing capabilities. This server includes two Intel® Xeon E5-2690 (“Sandy Bridge-EP”) eight-core processors that support hyper-threading, for a total of 32 logical processors. With 192GB of DDR3 RAM, this new server is capable of running many virtual machines and will be used for VMware®, Hyper-V™ and other virtual server environments running real-world applications, large I/O testing, SSD testing and more.

This server contains six (6) full-length, full-height PCI Express® 3.0 expansion slots, including four x16 slots, one x8 slot and one x4 slot. These PCIe® 3.0 slots will be used extensively for testing various types of I/O adapters including existing adapters and many of the newer PCIe 3.0 networking and storage adapters expected to become available in the coming months.

This server can also accommodate several full-size PCIe SSDs. This server includes a large, dual-ported 6Gb/s storage backplane that will be used to test dual-port disk drives and SSDs.

This new server complements Demartek’s existing infrastructure that includes 1Gb and 10Gb Ethernet/iSCSI/FCoE, 4Gb, 8Gb and 16Gb Fibre Channel, 3Gb and 6Gb SAS and Demartek’s growing collection of SSD devices. Other servers in the Demartek lab include those that support PCIe 2.0 and older servers that support PCIe 1.0.

Demartek has ongoing testing initiatives in its lab with solid state storage, Fibre Channel, iSCSI, FCoE, SAS and other technologies in benchmark and real-world application environments. Additional information is available on our lab validation testing page. To get a full list of resources available in the Demartek lab, contact us via email or telephone.

