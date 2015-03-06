Demartek Becomes a SNIA Emerald Recognized Tester

September 2014

Demartek announces that it is the first test lab to become an official SNIA Emerald™ Recognized Tester. Demartek has demonstrated proficiency with the SNIA Emerald test procedure, and Demartek’s processes and expertise in this area have been audited by SNIA.

The SNIA Emerald program provides storage system power usage and efficiency information to the public, as part of the Green Storage Initiative. SNIA Emerald defines a very specific test procedure to provide performance/watt and capacity/watt results for storage systems, known as the SNIA Emerald™ Power Efficiency Measurement Specification. This SNIA Emerald specification is used for the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage program.

Demartek’s SNIA Emerald Recognized Tester Information:

View the Demartek SNIA Emerald™ Recognized Tester acknowledgement

acknowledgement Recognition Date: September 30, 2014

Expiration Date: September 30, 2017

Scope: SNIA Emerald™ Power Efficiency Measurement Specification Version 2.0.2, taxonomy categories Online 2, 3, and 4

SNIA Emerald™ Recognized Tester Overview

Storage product vendors can be assured that Demartek has the knowledge, experience and equipment to properly run the SNIA Emerald power efficiency tests and the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage tests. Demartek has also automated the process for collecting and reporting the test results into the SNIA Emerald Test Data Report format.

For more information about energy efficiency, SNIA Emerald, EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage and Demartek’s experience running these tests, attend the Demartek presentation Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels And Why You Should Care given at the Data Storage Innovation Conference in April 2015.

Additional information regarding the Demartek test lab, its ISO 17025 accreditation and Demartek’s ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage testing information is available on the Demartek Lab Testing page.

Update: 10 December 2014 — SNIA launched the SNIA Emerald™ Recognized Tester Program.

More information

To be notified when we post new deployment guides, evaluation reports and commentaries, sign-up for our free monthly newsletter, Demartek Lab Notes. We do not give out, rent or sell our email list.