Demartek SSD Deployment Guide

27 August 2012

By Dennis Martin, Demartek President

Solid state storage is transforming the entire computing industry. Solid state storage has completely revolutionized consumer electronics products, replacing spinning disk drives in virtually every category of consumer devices. This same enthusiasm for solid state storage has moved into the data center. Because of this interest, Demartek has produced this Demartek SSD Deployment Guide 2012-Q2, one in a series of technology deployment guides.

This guide is designed for managers and technical professionals within IT departments who are exploring the possible benefits of SSD technology or who are looking for actual deployment examples of SSD storage solutions. The Demartek SSD Deployment Guide is designed to provide basic information about SSDs and practical guidance for planning and deploying SSD technology and products. This is primarily a technical document, including information about the types of solid state media that are available, form factors, deployment examples, and more.

Update 1 June 2012 — During the first 30 days that this report was available, we had more than 1000 downloads of this report.

More information

Table of Contents

OVERVIEW

Audience



Objectives of this Guide



About Demartek

Introduction

Demartek Deployment Guides



Demartek Lab Notes

BASIC STORAGE ARCHITECTURES

Direct-Attached Storage (DAS)



Network-Attached Storage (NAS)



Storage Area Network (SAN)



Unified Storage



Demartek Storage Interface Comparison

SSD Technology Overview

DRAM SSD Technology



NAND Flash Technology

NAND Flash Characteristics

NAND Flash and NOR Flash



NAND Flash Types: SLC and MLC



NAND Flash Endurance



Enterprise MLC (eMLC)





NAND Flash Die Size Reduction





JEDEC Endurance Standards





Over-Provisioning





Remaining Life



NAND Flash Performance



Preconditioning



NAND Flash Cost



NAND Flash Media Sanitization

SSD Form Factors

SSD-specific Form Factor



mSATA





μSSD





2.5-inch PCIe



Disk Drive Form Factor



Dimensions





Hybrid Drive





Interfaces



PCIe Card Form Factor



Dimensions





Capacities





Power



DIMM Form Factor



Traditional Disk Arrays



All-flash Arrays



Performance





Host Interfaces





Power Consumption



Caching Appliances

Data Placement

SSDs as Primary Storage



Automated Tiering Solutions





Chunk Size



SSD Caching



SSD Caching Workloads





Write-through Cache vs. Write-back Cache





Read/Write “Flip”





Multiple SSD Caching Solutions

Operating System Behavior with NAND Flash SSDs

Trim



UNMAP



Garbage Collection in External Storage Systems

Test Environment for this Guide

Workload Tests



Synthetic Workloads





Real-World Workloads



Vendor Products Tested for this Guide



Server Specifications



Network Infrastructure

FlashSoft SE SSD Caching Software

Managing SSD Cache with FlashSoft SE



Tests run with FlashSoft



IOmeter on Windows





TPC-C like Workload and Different Cache Sizes

Nimbus Data S-Class All Flash Array

Tests run with Nimbus Data

OCZ PCIe and SATA SSDs

Tests run with OCZ SSDs



Configuration 1 – PCIe SSD vs. 8Gb Fibre Channel Storage





Configuration 2 – Drive Form Factor

SMART Storage Systems SSDs

Tests run with SMART Storage Systems XceedStor 500S SSDs



TPC-C like Workload Results





Exchange Jetstress Results