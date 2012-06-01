Demartek SSD Deployment Guide 2012-Q2 Download Statistics - First 30 Days

By Dennis Martin, Demartek President

Demartek published the Demartek SSD Deployment Guide 2012-Q2 on April 19, 2012. This guide is designed for managers and technical professionals within IT departments who are exploring the possible benefits of SSD technology or who are looking for actual deployment examples of SSD storage solutions. The Demartek SSD Deployment Guide 2012-Q2 is designed to provide basic information about SSDs and practical guidance for planning and deploying SSD technology and products. This is primarily a technical document, including information about the types of solid state media that are available, form factors, deployment examples, and more.

Our web logs indicate that the Demartek SSD Deployment Guide 2012-Q2 was downloaded more than 1000 times during the first 30 days that it became available. This count excludes web crawlers, bots and other non-human accesses. This also excludes our own internal accesses from within Demartek, so that we don’t skew the results.

Downloads of this report came from 40 countries around the world with more than half of the downloads coming from the United States. Approximately 64% of the downloads came via ISP connections world-wide. 36% of the downloads came from 188 specifically-identifiable organizations worldwide, including a few computer product vendors. The vast majority of these organizations are public and private companies and a few government entities.

One of the organizations that downloaded our SSD Deployment Guide in the first thirty days was the Executive Office of the President (yes, the one in Washington, DC).

The top twenty countries from which these downloads occurred during the first 30 days are: