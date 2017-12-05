Demartek STA 24G SAS Webcast

December 2017

The Storage Networking Industry Assocation (SNIA), the SCSI Trade Association (STA) and Demartek collaborated on a 24G SAS webcast on December 5, 2017. In this webcast, we discussed the roadmap and some of the technical details of the upcoming 24G SAS specification and products. Dennis Martin, Demartek President, explained some of the technical features of SAS in general and 24G SAS in particular, including the bandwidth of 24G SAS, dual-port, MultiLink SAS™, multi-path I/O (MPIO) and more.

This recorded webcast is available online at https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/663/290969.

Download the presentation. (PDF 1825 KB)

More information

