Demartek Adds Small, Fast Server to its Test Lab

4 January 2012

Demartek announces the addition of a new small, fast server that will augment its virtual server and I/O testing capabilities. This server includes one Intel® Xeon E3-1280 (“Sandy Bridge”) 3.5GHz four-core processor that supports hyper-threading, the new AES instructions and I/O device virtualization (Intel VT-d). With 32GB of DDR3 RAM, this new server is capable of running operating systems and applications in physical environments or can be used to run a few virtual machines in environments such as VMware®, Hyper-V™ and other virtual server environments.

This server contains four (4) full-length, half-height PCI Express® 2.0 expansion slots, including two x8 slots and two x4 slots. These PCIe® 2.0 slots will be used extensively for testing various types of I/O, including 10GbE networking, 8Gb Fibre Channel, FCoE, iSCSI, SAS and some of the faster types of devices currently under development. This server also supports sixteen (16) 2.5-inch internal disk drives.

This new server complements Demartek’s existing infrastructure that includes 1Gb and 10Gb Ethernet/iSCSI/FCoE, 4Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel, 3Gb and 6Gb SAS and Demartek’s growing collection of SSD devices.

Demartek has ongoing testing initiatives in its lab with solid state storage, Fibre Channel, iSCSI, FCoE, SAS and other technologies in benchmark and real-world application environments. Additional information is available on our lab validation testing page.

More information

To be notified when we post new deployment guides, evaluation reports and commentaries, sign-up for our free monthly newsletter, Demartek Lab Notes. We do not give out, rent or sell our email list.

Hyper-V is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation.

Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc.