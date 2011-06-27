Demartek Publishes Article on the Hyper-V P2V Conversion Process and Storage Considerations

May 2011

There are various reasons why it may be necessary to convert physical systems directly into virtual machines (VMs). Aging, out-of-warranty or failing hardware may necessitate such a migration, as may the simple need to consolidate underutilized systems to reduce operating costs. It is certainly possible to manually build guest VMs and migrate the applications and resources from the physical systems over to them, but this can be a time-consuming and error-prone operation. A simpler alternative is to perform a physical to virtual (P2V) migration to get these servers into a virtualized server environment. Here we’ll discuss Hyper-V P2V conversion, as well as the storage considerations around such a conversion.

In a Hyper-V environment, in addition to the manual process, there are two methods of migrating physical servers to virtual servers that are considerably less error-prone than manual methods. These are to use Microsoft System Center Virtual Machine Manager (SCVMM) 2008 R2 SP1 and, somewhat surprisingly, using VMware vCenter Converter Standalone and Vmdk2Vhd (VMDK to VHD) tools. Of these two, SCVMM provides the more seamless and complete migration experience...

The complete article is available at: SearchStorage.com.