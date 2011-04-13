Demartek Publishes Article on SSD Caching vs Primary Storage

April 2011

Dennis Martin, Demartek President, has written an article describing SSD data placement. Data placement for solid-state storage technology can be achieved in two ways: via SSD caching or primary storage. Learn about the pros and cons of both methods of implementation and how to determine which is right for your environment.

Solid-state storage technology, or solid-state drives (SSDs), is top of mind for many data storage professionals because it provides storage systems with opportunities for tremendous performance improvements. With any SSD project there are two decisions to be made at the outset: the hardware form factor to use and how the data is placed on the solid-state storage.

This technical tip focuses on placing the data. There are two basic ways to implement solid-state storage with respect to data placement: caching and primary storage...

The complete article is available at: SearchStorage.com.