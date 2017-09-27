Demartek Evaluation: Viking Technology UHC-Silo 50TB SAS SSD

September 2017

In July 2017, Viking Technology released their new UHC (Ultra High Capacity)-Silo 3.5-inch Solid State Drive (SSD). Designed to reduce both storage space and energy footprint, the 3.5-inch drive looks to replace standard 3.5 Hard Disk Drives (HDD). Viking is producing drives with SATA or 6Gb/s SAS interfaces, making it as easy as possible to transition for envisioned cost and space savings.

The Viking Technology UHC-Silo SSD is designed for balanced workloads needing large capacity and good performance for datacenter applications, supporting one drive write per day (DWPD) with a 5-year warranty.

Viking Technology commissioned Demartek to evaluate the performance and power consumption of their UHC-Silo 3.5-inch SSD. Demartek installed the UHC-Silo in a JBOD and tested performance. Power consumption of the JBOD was monitored before install, while the drive was installed and idle, and during performance testing. From this, idle and active power consumption of the UHC-Silo 3.5-inch SSD was determined.

