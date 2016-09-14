Demartek Evaluation of Violin Flash Storage Platform 7650

September 2016

Large enterprises choose all-flash arrays to power their most demanding workloads, including online transaction processing (OLTP), big data analytics and dense virtualization deployments. Many enterprises are now specifying all-flash arrays as the first choice for new storage arrays, as these all-flash arrays have become the enterprise storage workhorses for a variety of workloads.

Violin Memory commissioned Demartek to evaluate its Flash Storage Platform 7650 with synthetic and real-world workloads. We measured the performance of this new storage platform with a special focus on IOPS and latency, especially noting the performance while maintaining low latency.

More information

