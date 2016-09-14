Demartek Evaluation Reports

Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing.

Related Demartek Content

Sign-up for the Demartek Newsletter!

Demartek Evaluation of Violin Flash Storage Platform 7650

September 2016

Large enterprises choose all-flash arrays to power their most demanding workloads, including online transaction processing (OLTP), big data analytics and dense virtualization deployments. Many enterprises are now specifying all-flash arrays as the first choice for new storage arrays, as these all-flash arrays have become the enterprise storage workhorses for a variety of workloads.

Violin Memory commissioned Demartek to evaluate its Flash Storage Platform 7650 with synthetic and real-world workloads. We measured the performance of this new storage platform with a special focus on IOPS and latency, especially noting the performance while maintaining low latency.

More information

To be notified when we post new deployment guides, evaluation reports and commentaries, sign-up for our free monthly newsletter, Demartek Lab Notes. We do not give out, rent or sell our email list.


View the Demartek Evaluation of Violin Flash Storage Platform 7650
(PDF, 1132 KB)