Demartek Webinar on Multi-Protocol and Multi-Topology Storage Networks

2 August 2012

Thurs., August 9, 2012 1pm ET/10am PT

Some of the questions about multi-hop FCoE have involved two particular threads: architecture and performance:

What are my options with FCoE?

Where can FCoE fit into my Data Center?

Is there a performance penalty for running Fibre Channel over Ethernet?

How do Fibre Channel, FCoE, and iSCSI compare?

Demartek, an industry analysis firm with its own test lab, recently published the Demartek Evaluation of Cisco Multi-protocol and Multi-toplogy Latency and Connectivity, which found that not only were the topology configurations extremely flexible for many different types of environments, but also found that even with multiple switches, multi-hop FCoE topologies can provide excellent performance within the Data Center.

Dennis Martin, founder and President of Demartek, will be presenting these findings and discussing his impressions of the technology in a live, public webinar, Thursday, August 9, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. We encourage you to attend, to learn more about how these different technologies can fit inside the data center. Register for this event here: https://cisco.webex.com/cisco/j.php?J=204856183.

Event Details

What — Webinar

When — August 9, 2012. 1pm ET/10am PT

Where — Online

Website — Cisco Registration

Update 10 August 2012

View the slides from this presentation. (PDF 472KB)