Demartek Evaluation of HP Blade Server and HP MSA 16GFC Storage

10 March 2014

The computing industry is experiencing an increasing demand for storage performance and bandwidth due to increases in virtual machine density, increasing demands for application performance and continual data growth. Fibre Channel storage area networks (SANs) carry the bulk of storage traffic in the enterprise data center and are beginning to feel the stresses of these increased demands.

As a result, enterprises are finding themselves constrained by the available bandwidth between the servers and storage, or foresee a constraint as they observe their growing data consumption patterns. HP provides an end-to-end Gen 5 (16Gb) Fibre Channel solution with the HP c7000 BladeSystem Enclosure, HP ProLiant BL460c Gen8 servers, 16GFC HBAs, embedded 16GFC switches and HP MSA 2040 16GFC storage system. This solution addresses these increasing demands on storage performance by providing double the bandwidth of previous generation Fibre Channel storage infrastructure.

Demartek deployed the complete end-to-end 16GFC solution described above, and ran a read-intensive data warehouse workload to determine whether this type of workload could take advantage of the increased bandwidth and performance that Gen 5 Fibre Channel provides. We repeated the database workload test with previous-generation HP 8Gb Fibre Channel HBA and SAN switch products then compared the results.

More information

