Demartek iSCSI Deployment Guide

31 May 2011

By Dennis Martin, Demartek President

This guide is designed to provide basic information about iSCSI and practical guidance for planning and deploying iSCSI technology and products. Although this guide contains some iSCSI marketplace in­for­mation and discusses specific vendor products, it is primarily a technical document. It focuses on iSCSI primarily, but not exclusively, in a Microsoft Windows environment and is an updated version of the 150-page Microsoft iSCSI Storage Deployment White Paper that we published for Microsoft in June 2007, which is available on our website.

Because iSCSI includes server, networking, and storage technologies, this guide provides information and guidance in each area. A basic understanding of each of these areas is needed to successfully deploy iSCSI technology.

This guide is intended to be used as a reference and is divided into sections including iSCSI marketplace data, iSCSI technology areas, and specific vendor products in the area of network adapters (1Gbps and 10Gbps) and storage targets. There are screen shots and information from actual deployments of these products. Most of the work was performed in the Demartek lab in Arvada, Colorado, USA.

The table of contents entries are listed below the diagram.

Update 14 July 2011 — During the first 30 days that this report was available, we had more than 1000 downloads of this report.

Table of Contents

OVERVIEW

Audience



Objectives of this Guide



About Demartek

BASIC STORAGE ARCHITECTURES

Direct-Attached Storage (DAS)



Network-Attached Storage (NAS)



Storage Area Network (SAN)



Unified Storage

ISCSI MARKETPLACE

iSCSI



10Gbps Ethernet



Protocols by Annual Sum of Customer Revenue (USM$)



Protocols by Annual Sum of Terabytes (TB)

ISCSI TECHNOLOGY AND DEFINITIONS

Initiators



Targets



iSCSI Qualified Name



iSCSI Session



Multi-Path I/O (MPIO)





Multiple Connections



Challenge Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)



IPsec

NETWORKING TECHNOLOGIES

Line Speed including 1GbE and 10GbE



Cabling including copper and fiber optic



Network Adapters and Features



Jumbo Frames





Receive-Side Scaling (RSS)





Partial Offload Functions





TCP Chimney Offload





Virtual Machine Queue





iSCSI Offload





NetDMA





Scalable Networking Pack

ISCSI INITIATORS

Microsoft iSCSI Initiator



Quick Connect





Standard iSCSI Login Process



Hardware Initiators



Hardware Initiators that use the Microsoft Initiator Interface





Hardware Initiators that use their own Native Interface

ISCSI TARGETS

Hardware Targets



Software Targets



Microsoft iSCSI Software Target

INTERNET STORAGE NAME SERVICE (ISNS)

Windows Storage Explorer

VIRTUALIZATION AND ISCSI

Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 with Hyper-V



Virtual Hard Disk (VHD) Method





Pass-through Method





Direct from Guest Method

VMware vSphere 4.1



Virtual Hard Disk (VHD) Method





Pass-through Method





Direct from Guest Method

MEASURING ISCSI PERFORMANCE

Windows Performance Monitor (Perfmon)



Exchange Jetstress Performance Testing



Network Adapter Performance Tests

ISCSI BEST PRACTICES

Networking



Applications



Multi-Path I/O

TEST ENVIRONMENT FOR THIS GUIDE

Vendor Products Tested for this Guide



Network Adapters





Storage Targets



Initiator Specifications



Target Specifications



Network Infrastructure

ADAPTERS: BROADCOM BCM5709 (1Gb) and BCM57712 (10Gb)

Broadcom Advanced Control Suite



iSCSI Offload



Performance

ADAPTERS: CHELSIO S320E-CR (10Gb)

Chelsio Hardware Initiator



Performance

ADAPTERS: EMULEX OCe11102-N (10Gb) and OCe11102-I (10Gb)

Topology View



Firmware Updates



VMware vSphere Support



Performance

ADAPTERS: INTEL Gigabit ET (1Gb) and X520 (10Gb)

Management



Performance

ADAPTERS: QLOGIC QLE4062C (1Gb) and QLE8242 (10Gb)

SANsurfer



QConvergeConsole (QCC)



Performance

STORAGE TARGETS: HEWLETT-PACKARD (HP)

Performance



HP X1600 G2 Network Storage System



HP P2000 G3 iSCSI MSA Array



HP P4000 SAN Solutions

STORAGE TARGETS: NETAPP Unified Storage, FAS2040, FAS3040

Performance Results



FAS3040

STORAGE TARGETS: XIOTECH ISE

Target Configuration Summary



Initiator Configuration Summary



Performance Results



Test 1: First Generation ISE DataPac (20 hard disk drives)





Test 2: Hybrid ISE DataPac (10 hard disk drives plus 10 SSDs)

LEGAL AND TRADEMARKS