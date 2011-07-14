Demartek iSCSI Deployment Guide Download Statistics - First 30 Days

By Dennis Martin, Demartek President

Demartek published the Demartek iSCSI Deployment Guide 2011 on May 31, 2011. This guide provides basic information about iSCSI and practical guidance for planning and deploying iSCSI technology and products. This guide is intended to be used as a reference and is divided into sections including iSCSI marketplace data, iSCSI technology areas, and specific vendor products in the area of network adapters (1Gbps and 10Gbps) and storage targets. There are screen shots and information from actual deployments of these products.

Our web logs indicate that the Demartek iSCSI Deployment Guide 2011 was downloaded more than 1000 times during the first 30 days that it became available. This count excludes web crawlers, bots and other non-human accesses. This also excludes our own internal accesses from within Demartek, so that we don’t skew the results.

Downloads of this report came from 51 countries around the world with slightly more than half of the downloads coming from the United States. Approximately 66% of the downloads came via ISP connections world-wide. 34% of the downloads came from 105 specifically-identifiable organizations worldwide, including a few computer product vendors. The vast majority of these organizations are public and private companies and a few government entities.



The top twenty countries from which these downloads occurred are: