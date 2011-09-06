Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing .

Demartek iSCSI Deployment Guide 2011 Highlight Video Available

6 September 2011

The five-minute highlight video describing the Demartek iSCSI Deployment Guide 2011 is now available.

The Demartek iSCSI Deployment Guide 2011 provides practical guidance for planning and deploying 1Gb and 10Gb iSCSI solutions. This video, available on the Demartek YouTube Channel, provides highlights from this report. The report is available in the Demartek iSCSI Zone.

This guide includes iSCSI marketplace and technical information, followed by deployment examples of iSCSI products and solutions from Broadcom, Chelsio, Emulex, HP, Intel, NetApp, QLogic and Xiotech (now known as XIO).

