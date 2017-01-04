Demartek Lab Validation Testing

Contents

More information

To be notified when we post new deployment guides, evaluation reports and commentaries, sign-up for our free monthly newsletter, Demartek Lab Notes. We do not give out, rent or sell our email list.

Testing Services and Infrastructure

Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of data center computer equipment such as servers, networking and storage systems. Demartek has experienced I.T. professionals on staff and has invested in its own lab facilities including servers, networking, storage infrastructure and more. We also work with new technologies just coming to market. We have commented or written about some of these new technologies on our news page or in the Demartek Video Library. Specific technology test results are available on our FC Zone, FCoE Zone, iSCSI Zone and SSD Zone pages.

Due to the variety of interface types used for storage devices, Demartek has compiled its popular Storage Interface Comparison reference page that provides technical information for many storage interfaces. This page was updated 7-October-2016.

Demartek Services

Demartek performs both public and private testing of hardware and software solutions. We post results of public projects on our website. Results of private testing are not posted on our website. Demartek’s lab testing services include:

Ease of Use Studies

Deployment Guides and Solutions Guides

Lab Validation Testing

Performance Testing and Reporting

Synthetic benchmarks using tools such as IOmeter, VDbench, FIO, SQLIO, etc.



Database testing using real databases such as Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server



Email testing such as Microsoft Jetstress and ESRP, LoadGen and our own email server message generator



File server testing



Hadoop, Ceph, OpenStack and other distributed computing and storage environments



Virtualization (VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Xen and others)



Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)



Web Server testing

Electrical Power Efficiency Testing

Non-English Translations

Demartek offers translations of our reports into non-English languages. View an example of a Chinese translation of one of our reports.

Demartek Infrastructure

Servers

Demartek has a collection quad-processor, dual-processor and single-processor rack and blade servers, some having 60 or more cores, and up to 1.5 TB of memory in these servers, making them suitable for a wide variety of storage stress testing, virtualized server environment testing and for testing real-world applications such as Microsoft Exchange Server, SQL Server, SharePoint Server, Oracle database and more. In December 2014, we added an eight-node cluster of servers to perform Hadoop and other distributed computing and storage platform testing.

Ethernet

The Demartek lab is equipped with Ethernet switches that have many ports of 1Gb Ethernet (1GbE), 10Gb Ethernet (10GbE) and several ports of 40Gb Ethernet (40GbE). We recently added a new 25GbE/100GbE switch that supports the new speeds of Ethernet. For 10GbE, we have both SFP+ and 10GBASE-T ports. The 25GbE ports are SFP+. The 40GbE and 100GbE ports are QSFP+. Demartek has appropriate copper and fiber optic cables for 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE and 100GbE. Demartek runs typical TCP/IP network and file server traffic, in addition to FCoE and iSCSI traffic. Demartek has 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE and 100GbE NICs, iSCSI offload adapters and FCoE CNAs. Some of the NICs support SR-IOV and RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet).

Fibre Channel

Demartek has 32Gb, 16Gb, 8Gb and 4Gb Fibre Channel switches in its lab, along with 32Gb, 16Gb, 8Gb and 4Gb Fibre Channel HBAs and the appropriate fiber optic cables and transceivers (optics).

SAS

Demartek has 12Gb, 6Gb and 3Gb SAS HBAs and RAID controllers, including SSD caching versions. Demartek also has a SAS switch in its lab.

Storage Systems

Demartek has a variety of direct attached storage (DAS), network attached storage (NAS) and storage area network (SAN) storage systems. DAS includes internal enterprise HDDs (7200, 10K and 15K RPM) and SSDs and various types of RAID controllers and SAS HBAs. The NAS systems connect via 1GbE, 10GbE and 40GbE and include one or more shelves of disk drives. Some NAS systems include flash caching features. The SAN storage systems have Fibre Channel, Ethernet (including iSCSI and FCoE) and InfiniBand host ports. Some of these storage systems use hard disk drives (HDDs) and some are all-flash arrays. Demartek also has some enterprise-grade PCIe SSDs including some NVMe SSDs.

Power Meters

Demartek has a electric power meters to measure electric power consumption of servers, network and storage equipment. For precise electrical power measurement, A/C sources are used to provide power with very tight tolerances for voltage and harmonic distortion.

ISO 17025:2005 Accreditation

In December 2013, Demartek was awarded International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation as an electrical testing laboratory. In November 2015, Demartek’s accreditation was renewed.

ISO 17025:2005 is the international standard by which a laboratory’s commitment to quality is evaluated. Demartek achieved this accreditation by demonstrating technical competence for electrical energy efficiency testing of data center storage equipment with the operation and effectiveness of its laboratory. ISO 17025:2005 not only considers management and technical expertise, but also emphasizes continual product and process improvement.

ISO 17025:2005 accreditation is an important step in Demartek’s strategy to offer energy efficiency testing for data center storage and related data center equipment. Demartek’s strong experience with deploying and running data center storage equipment from a variety of manufacturers, combined with our interest in data center energy efficiency and power consumption puts us in the unique position of performing these energy efficiency tests in our lab in a seasoned, consistent manner.

Demartek’s Accreditation Information:

SNIA Emerald Recognized Tester

Demartek is the first test lab to become an official SNIA Emerald™ Recognized Tester. Demartek has demonstrated proficiency with the SNIA Emerald test procedure, and Demartek’s processes and expertise in this area have been audited by SNIA.

The SNIA Emerald program provides storage system power usage and efficiency information to the public, as part of the Green Storage Initiative. SNIA Emerald defines a very specific test procedure to provide performance/watt and capacity/watt results for storage systems, known as the SNIA Emerald™ Power Efficiency Measurement Specification. This SNIA Emerald specification is used for the EPA ENERGY STAR® Data Center Storage program.

Demartek’s SNIA Emerald Recognized Tester Information:

View the Demartek SNIA Emerald™ Recognized Tester acknowledgement

acknowledgement Recognition Date: September 30, 2014

Expiration Date: September 30, 2017

Scope: SNIA Emerald™ Power Efficiency Measurement Specification Version 2.0.2, taxonomy categories Online 2, 3, and 4

SNIA Emerald™ Recognized Tester Overview

Storage product vendors can be assured that Demartek has the knowledge, experience and equipment to properly run the SNIA Emerald power efficiency tests and the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage tests. Demartek has also automated the process for collecting and reporting the test results into the SNIA Emerald Test Data Report format.

For more information about energy efficiency, SNIA Emerald, EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage and Demartek’s experience running these tests, attend the Demartek presentation Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels And Why You Should Care given at the Data Storage Innovation Conference in June 2016.

Update: 10 December 2014 — SNIA launched the SNIA Emerald™ Recognized Tester Program.

EPA ENERGY STAR® Data Center Storage Testing

In December 2013 Demartek became an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized test laboratory for the United States EPA ENERGY STAR® Data Center Storage program.



The EPA has applied the basic idea of energy efficiency to entire data center storage products as part of their ENERGY STAR program. The EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage program defines a very specific set of tests to be run that provide energy efficiency information for these products, which Demartek has demonstrated the ability to run. In addition, the Demartek lab meets the ENERGY STAR program requirements for supply voltage, voltage tolerance and maximum total harmonic distortion.

Demartek ENERGY STAR Testing Brochure

SNIA Emerald

The EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage taxonomy is consistent with the taxonomy developed by the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) Green Storage Initiative as defined in the SNIA Emerald™ Power Efficiency Measurement Specification. Demartek is an official SNIA Emerald™ Recognized Tester (see above).



Demartek presented at the first SNIA Emerald Power Efficiency Class in June 2013, and at the second class held in July 2014. We are skilled at finding the “best foot forward” (optimum) configuration for storage systems under test.

Demartek ENERGY STAR Datacenter Storage Certification Process

Experienced Storage Administrators

We have several years of experience deploying and running storage systems from major storage system manufacturers including EMC, NetApp, HP, IBM, Nimbus Data and others in our lab. We frequently run end-to-end validation and performance tests, configuring these storage systems into our server and networking infrastructure, and many of the results of these tests are public and available on our news page.

Voltage Settings

We have found that most modern storage systems have power supplies that support 100-250v, and perform most efficiently at 230v or 240v. However, we can run the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage tests at 115v, 120v, 230v, 240v or any other voltage required. We use A/C sources in our lab to guarantee a tight tolerance on voltage and related parameters, as required by the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage specification.

Parallel Test Execution

We have enough server and related infrastructure to run EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage tests in parallel for multiple models of storage systems, which can help accelerate achieving the ENERGY STAR label.

DSI Conference Presentation: Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels and Why You Should Care

For more information about energy efficiency, SNIA Emerald, EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage and Demartek’s experience running these tests, view the Demartek presentation Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels And Why You Should Care given at the Data Storage Innovation Conference in June 2016.

To get more information about our staff who run these tests, view our About Us page.

Demartek’s ENERGY STAR Information:

Organization ID: 1125540

ENERGY STAR website: EPA-Recognized Certification Bodies (CBs) and Laboratories

Video Services

Data Center Storage is listed under “Electronics and Office Equipment” on the ENERGY STAR website.

Demartek produces highlight videos for validation tests, performance reports and deployment guides. We also produce instructional videos that show users how to use specific software and hardware solutions. We can also produce animated videos that explain various technologies.

We produce these videos with our own name and branding, or can produce private label videos. The Demartek Video Library has several examples of our public videos.

Social Media

Demartek promotes its public projects and materials using a variety of social media outlets. These include Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. Click any of the icons below to visit our pages.

Power Capabilities

With the move to the larger facility in January 2014, 80% of the racks in the Demartek lab run with 220v/230v/240v AC electric power, and 20% of the racks run with 110v/115v/120v. Having both voltages expands Demartek’s capabilities to test storage systems, blade servers, rack servers, networking gear and other related datacenter equipment.

This electric power upgrade complements Demartek’s existing electric power infrastructure, which includes the ability to measure power consumption for various servers, networking and storage systems while under load.

Demartek Web Browser Test Page

View your browser attributes on the Demartek Lab Browser Test page.

Contact Demartek

To discuss our services or inquire about Demartek’s lab validation and testing please contact us.

Demartek, LLC

231 Violet Street

Suite 100

Golden, CO 80401-6722

USA

Telephone: +1.303.940.7575



Email: info@demartek.com (as an email spam precaution, all emails sent to this address with attachments will be automatically deleted).

Keep up to date with Demartek activities by subscribing to the Demartek RSS Feed. Many web browsers, email applications and special RSS readers can subscribe to the RSS feed.

Microsoft, SharePoint and SQL Server are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliates.