Demartek Moves Headquarters to Golden, Colorado

20 January 2014

We are very excited to announce that we are moving to a larger facility in Golden, Colorado, January 20-24, 2014! We will have more office space for our staff, increased space for our growing computer lab and a receiving dock for larger shipments. Our lab will be down for most of that week during the move, but we expect to be fully operational by Monday, January 27, 2014.

Our website, www.demartek.com, will be unavailable for a few hours on Wednesday, January 22, 2014, while the Internet service is re-routed to our new location.

Our new address, along with a description of our lab services is provided on our Lab Testing page.

Update - February 2014

We are pleased to report that we have completed the move to our new location.