Demartek Completes Its Move To New Headquarters

13 February 2014

With our move now complete, our new office and testing lab are just what Demartek needed. With a growing staff, thriving B2B interaction and testing demand, along with a desired sense of “coming-of-age,” this new location is perfect for our growing business needs. We remain in the Denver/Boulder metro area, and are only a few miles west of our previous location.

We have more space for our people and our computer lab is larger. We have acquired several new racks and 80% of our racks run at 230v, which is more energy efficient than 115v. Our lab has a much higher ceiling, which improves air conditioning efficiency. As we deployed our equipment into our new lab, we deployed our 10GbE network to all the racks, which improves the speed of file transfers between systems. We are able to receive larger shipments thanks to our dock-height door and receiving area.

We are eager to continue testing already in progress as well as acquiring new, innovative, technology to install in our lab. We couldn’t be happier about this move!

Our new address in Golden, Colorado, along with a description of our lab services is provided on our Lab Testing page.