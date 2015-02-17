Demartek Evaluation of Emulex® OCe14102 10GbE and OCe14401 40GbE Adapter Comparison with Intel® X710 10GbE and XL710 40GbE Adapters

17 February 2015

As enterprises and cloud computing providers consider current and future application workload patterns, they find that networking infrastructure is a key element that can help determine the overall success of their operations. Networking utilization is growing due to the increasing demands of virtualized server environments, virtual desktop environments, multi-tiered application database architectures, streaming video applications, web-based applications and emerging public, private and hybrid cloud computing architectures. In addition, the adoption rate of solid-state storage technology, especially in large datacenters, places new performance demands on network infrastructure

The EmulexEngine™ (XE)100 series (Skyhawk™) of Ethernet Controllers powers the latest generation of Emulex OneConnect® 10Gb and 40Gb Ethernet (10GbE and 40GbE) Network Adapters and Converged Network Adapters (CNAs). Emulex commissioned Demartek to compare these adapters to the equivalent new adapters from Intel Corporation, the X710 10GbE adapter and the XL710 40GbE adapter. Specifically, Emulex was interested in IP networking tests that are frequently used to evaluate these types of adapters, such as RFC2544, and features used in virtualized data center and cloud environments.

