Demartek Evaluation of HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450 8GFC Express Writes

12 May 2015

The availability and deployment of flash storage in the industry is expanding by leaps and bounds. I/O performance numbers measured in multiple gigabytes of data transferred per second and hundreds of thousands to millions of I/O operations per second across corporate SANs are becoming increasing achievable and common. However, there are situations in which raw bandwidth and IOPs provide only so much benefit to a compute infrastructure.

I/O request latency is being increasing identified as a key component in application performance. Highly transactional applications, particularly those in which subsequent transactions are dependent on prior ones, or transactions that operate against very dynamic data are beginning to demand response times in microseconds. Robust flash-based storage, such as the HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450 is able to deliver this type of performance out of the box, along with high IOPs and bandwidth.

There are cases where upgrading storage targets or other SAN infrastructure isn’t feasible. For these situations, HP has developed 8Gb Express Writes, a technology which accelerates write I/O to the HP 3PAR StoreServ array (available across all shipping models), improving the already impressive performance of these storage systems. HP commissioned Demartek to evaluate the All-Flash HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450 storage system with the 8Gb Express Writes feature installed and enabled to confirm these claims of enhanced performance.

